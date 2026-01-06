Left Menu

Inmate Vigilantism: Justice or Assault?

An 85-year-old accused in a POCSO case was allegedly beaten by another inmate in a district jail, who claimed to protect his daughters' honor. The incident was caught on CCTV, prompting a police complaint. The accused suffered facial injuries but recovered. The attacker faces legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 85-year-old man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was reportedly assaulted by another inmate in district jail. The alleged assailant, a father of two daughters, justified his actions as a protective measure.

The altercation occurred during the night separating December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, shortly after both men were brought into custody. The prison incident was captured by CCTV, confirming the attack.

The elderly man suffered minor facial injuries. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old attacker has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Jail authorities have taken serious note, filing a complaint with the police to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

