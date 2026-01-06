Left Menu

Punjab Police Foils Targeted Killing Plot in Bathinda

The Punjab Police have thwarted a targeted killing in Bathinda by arresting three men allegedly part of the Arsh Dalla gang. Four pistols, magazines, and cartridges were seized. The suspects, including a recently returned immigrant from Canada, were reportedly involved in gang rivalries. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:31 IST
Punjab Police Foils Targeted Killing Plot in Bathinda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully averted a targeted assassination in Bathinda with the capture of three individuals possibly linked to the notorious Arsh Dalla gang.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation involved Counter Intelligence Bathinda alongside local police, resulting in the apprehension of the accused and the seizure of significant weaponry including four pistols and 26 live cartridges.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kuldeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Gagandeep Singh, were allegedly engaged in gang rivalry, as revealed during interrogations. Authorities are expanding their investigation to uncover further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

 India
2
India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026