Punjab Police Foils Targeted Killing Plot in Bathinda

The Punjab Police have successfully averted a targeted assassination in Bathinda with the capture of three individuals possibly linked to the notorious Arsh Dalla gang.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation involved Counter Intelligence Bathinda alongside local police, resulting in the apprehension of the accused and the seizure of significant weaponry including four pistols and 26 live cartridges.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kuldeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Gagandeep Singh, were allegedly engaged in gang rivalry, as revealed during interrogations. Authorities are expanding their investigation to uncover further connections.

