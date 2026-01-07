Tragic Homecoming: Nikitha Godishala's Remains Return to India

In a recent development, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has confirmed that the remains of Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly murdered in the United States, are set to be returned to India soon.

Reddy shared on social media that all the necessary legal and administrative procedures have been finalized for the repatriation. The Indian Embassy in Washington has also provided a no objection letter for the process.

The tragic incident involved Nikitha, who was found dead with stab wounds at an ex-roommate's apartment in Maryland. US police have issued a warrant for Arjun Sharma, who is accused of the crime, following his escape to India. Nikitha's family continues to seek justice with a request for international intervention to apprehend the suspect.