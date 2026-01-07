Left Menu

Tension and Chaos Erupt During Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Turkman Gate

An anti-encroachment drive near Turkman Gate led to violence, with police injured and property damaged. Heavy security presence remains as investigations continue. The demolition sparked misinformation and unrest among locals, leading to clashes and the subsequent arrest of several individuals by law enforcement.

An anti-encroachment operation near Turkman Gate descended into chaos, leaving several police personnel injured amidst violence and property destruction. The drive, aimed at clearing illegal constructions adjoining the Syed Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and a graveyard, prompted stone-pelting from locals, leading to a heightened security response.

Witnesses reported widespread anxiety among residents as the police, armed with heavy machinery, progressed with demolitions. Streets echoed with the sound of stones and glass shattering, while additional police forces were dispatched to maintain order and prevent further conflict.

Law enforcement has taken multiple individuals into custody following the incident, with investigations underway to determine the motivation behind the violence. Despite misinformation about mosque demolition, officials confirmed only illegal structures were targeted. The situation has slightly stabilized, though a heavy police presence continues to secure the area.

