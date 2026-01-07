Tension and Chaos Erupt During Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Turkman Gate

An anti-encroachment operation near Turkman Gate descended into chaos, leaving several police personnel injured amidst violence and property destruction. The drive, aimed at clearing illegal constructions adjoining the Syed Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and a graveyard, prompted stone-pelting from locals, leading to a heightened security response.

Witnesses reported widespread anxiety among residents as the police, armed with heavy machinery, progressed with demolitions. Streets echoed with the sound of stones and glass shattering, while additional police forces were dispatched to maintain order and prevent further conflict.

Law enforcement has taken multiple individuals into custody following the incident, with investigations underway to determine the motivation behind the violence. Despite misinformation about mosque demolition, officials confirmed only illegal structures were targeted. The situation has slightly stabilized, though a heavy police presence continues to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)