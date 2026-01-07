Arunachal's Administrative Shuffle: Key IAS Officers Reassigned

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the re-designation and re-assignment of four IAS officers following their promotion to the super time scale. Approved by the Union Home Affairs ministry, the promotions became effective from December 19.

IAS officer Tayi Kaye has been re-designated as the commissioner of Fisheries. Nyali Ete has taken on multiple roles, including commissioner of Information and Public Relations, and additional commissioner of Home and Inspector General of Prisons, commencing March 1.

Rajendra Kumar Sharma and Audesh Kumar Singh have also received new responsibilities. Sharma is now the commissioner of Planning and Power, while Singh has been appointed commissioner for Land Management, Geology, and Mining.

