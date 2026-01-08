Turbulence in Yemen: Zubaidi's Mysterious Detour
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's southern separatist group, unexpectedly traveled to the UAE amidst a crisis in Yemen, causing tension between Saudi Arabia and UAE. His absence from peace talks raises uncertainty over military confrontations in the region. Zubaidi's actions complicate efforts to stabilize the conflict-torn country.
The ongoing crisis in Yemen has been intensified by the unexpected journey of Aidarous al-Zubaidi to the United Arab Emirates. As leader of the Southern Transitional Council, his movements have deepened the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the coalition partners steering Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi insurgency.
Tensions have surged after al-Zubaidi's unannounced trip, which came without participation in critical peace talks in Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition voiced uncertainty on his whereabouts, complicating diplomatic efforts and raising concerns over potential escalation in the conflict-ridden southern Yemen.
The UAE's backing of al-Zubaidi's group since its inception has positioned them in the current conflict scenario. The STC's recent territorial gains have shifted dynamics, igniting a power struggle with Saudi Arabia and, by proxy, affecting the broader coalition strategy in the war against Houthis.
