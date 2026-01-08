Three held with drugs worth Rs 23.40 lakh in Nashik

Three persons were held in Nashik on Thursday allegedly with amphetamine and ganja worth Rs 23.40 lakh, a police official said.

Munna Kallu Kol (40), Shanti Munna Kol (33) and Amar Munna Kol (19) were held following a raid at a room in Cathay Colony, he added.

The three hail from Satna in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and are labourers here, the official added.

