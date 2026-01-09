Supreme Court Upholds High Ethical Standards for Bar Council Elections

The Supreme Court has reinforced the importance of maintaining high ethical standards for lawyers, rejecting a plea from Telangana lawyer Rapolu Bhaskar. Bhaskar sought permission to contest the state bar council elections despite pending criminal complaints.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, highlighted the necessity of upholding professional integrity for lawyers. While Bhaskar has not been convicted, the courts stressed the role bar bodies play in enforcing ethical practices.

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra noted the quasi-judicial functions performed by elected bar council members. In light of the Supreme Court's decision, Telangana's bar council elections are set to conclude by January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)