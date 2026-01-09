Left Menu

Japan’s Defense Dilemma: Rising Concerns Over China’s Military Ambitions

A recent Japanese government survey identifies China's expanding military power as the main security concern for Japan, overtaking the threat from North Korean missiles. Amid heightened tensions, support for Japan's Self-Defense Forces is at an all-time high, influencing the government’s forthcoming defense expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:32 IST
A government survey in Japan reveals that the public now views China's growing military prowess as the leading security threat, surpassing concerns about North Korea's nuclear capabilities. This shift comes as tensions between Tokyo and Beijing intensify following remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

The survey shows 68% of respondents cite China's military advancements and activities near Japan as their top concern. These findings coincide with rising public support for Japan's Self-Defense Forces, now at an unprecedented 94%, as the Japanese government plans significant increases in defense spending.

Amid this security landscape, Japan has vowed to double its defense budget to 2% of GDP. China has responded by warning Japan against escalating regional tensions, cautioning Tokyo over potential military confrontations if it intervenes regarding Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

