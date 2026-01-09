Japan’s Defense Dilemma: Rising Concerns Over China’s Military Ambitions

A government survey in Japan reveals that the public now views China's growing military prowess as the leading security threat, surpassing concerns about North Korea's nuclear capabilities. This shift comes as tensions between Tokyo and Beijing intensify following remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

The survey shows 68% of respondents cite China's military advancements and activities near Japan as their top concern. These findings coincide with rising public support for Japan's Self-Defense Forces, now at an unprecedented 94%, as the Japanese government plans significant increases in defense spending.

Amid this security landscape, Japan has vowed to double its defense budget to 2% of GDP. China has responded by warning Japan against escalating regional tensions, cautioning Tokyo over potential military confrontations if it intervenes regarding Taiwan, which China claims as its own.