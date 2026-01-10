Left Menu

Christopher Raia Set to Step Up as FBI's New Deputy Director

Christopher Raia is anticipated to become the FBI's new deputy director, replacing Dan Bongino. Raia, currently leading the FBI's New York office, is a career agent expected to begin his role next week. Bongino, a former NYPD officer and podcaster, concluded his brief tenure recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 01:53 IST
Christopher Raia Set to Step Up as FBI's New Deputy Director

In a significant leadership transition within the FBI, Christopher Raia, the current head of the bureau's New York office, is poised to be appointed as the new deputy director. This development follows a report by the New York Times citing sources familiar with the situation.

The appointment of Raia, a career agent with an extensive background in law enforcement, is expected to take place as early as next week. The decision will fill the vacancy left by Dan Bongino, whose tenure as the second-highest-ranking official was notably brief.

Bongino, known for his background as a former New York City police officer and a right-wing podcast host, was considered an unconventional choice when he assumed the position. His departure marks a swift end to his role within the bureau's upper echelon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
3
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026