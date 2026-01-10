Christopher Raia Set to Step Up as FBI's New Deputy Director

In a significant leadership transition within the FBI, Christopher Raia, the current head of the bureau's New York office, is poised to be appointed as the new deputy director. This development follows a report by the New York Times citing sources familiar with the situation.

The appointment of Raia, a career agent with an extensive background in law enforcement, is expected to take place as early as next week. The decision will fill the vacancy left by Dan Bongino, whose tenure as the second-highest-ranking official was notably brief.

Bongino, known for his background as a former New York City police officer and a right-wing podcast host, was considered an unconventional choice when he assumed the position. His departure marks a swift end to his role within the bureau's upper echelon.

