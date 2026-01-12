Imposter Arrested in Massive Hyderabad Investment Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended an individual allegedly masquerading and intimidating officials to obstruct their investigation into a colossal investment fraud case in Hyderabad, valued at over Rs 5,900 crore.

Kalyan Banerjee was detained on January 10 after raids on his Secunderabad premises, and he appeared before a special PMLA court in Nampally, Hyderabad, which remanded him to ED custody until January 23.

The case involves an investigation into Nowhera Shaik and others for defrauding the public of Rs 5,978 crore by promising returns exceeding 36% per annum. The ED uncovered that Shaik employed Banerjee, who attempted to sway ED officials and tamper with auction processes.