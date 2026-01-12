Left Menu

Imposter Arrested in Massive Hyderabad Investment Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kalyan Banerjee for impersonating and threatening officials in a Rs 5,900 crore investment fraud linked to Nowhera Shaik in Hyderabad. The ED attached Rs 428 crore in assets and plans to auction them. Banerjee claimed close ties with high-ranking officials to influence ED processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:21 IST
Imposter Arrested in Massive Hyderabad Investment Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended an individual allegedly masquerading and intimidating officials to obstruct their investigation into a colossal investment fraud case in Hyderabad, valued at over Rs 5,900 crore.

Kalyan Banerjee was detained on January 10 after raids on his Secunderabad premises, and he appeared before a special PMLA court in Nampally, Hyderabad, which remanded him to ED custody until January 23.

The case involves an investigation into Nowhera Shaik and others for defrauding the public of Rs 5,978 crore by promising returns exceeding 36% per annum. The ED uncovered that Shaik employed Banerjee, who attempted to sway ED officials and tamper with auction processes.

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026