Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The Supreme Court of India has granted a two-week extension for the completion of local body elections in Maharashtra. The updated timeline follows a request from the State Election Commission (SEC), represented by senior advocate Balbir Singh. The SEC argued for additional time beyond the initial January 31 deadline due to pending elections in zila parishads and panchayats.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joyamalya Bagchi presided over the bench, emphasizing that while the election process must proceed, it will be contingent on the resolution of petitions concerning reservation limits. The court reiterated that any election surpassing a 50 percent reservation threshold would be subject to legal outcomes.

This recent extension has sparked displeasure in petitioners who accuse the SEC of delays and cited reasons like festival holidays and staff shortages. The top court had earlier mandated the completion of the stalled elections by January 31, 2026, highlighting non-compliance issues related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations as a key reason for the hold-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)