Centre Strengthens Digital Consumer Justice Framework at Regional Workshop for Eastern States in Patna

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, on Tuesday organised a Regional Workshop on Consumer Protection for Eastern States in Patna, Bihar, bringing together senior officials and stakeholders from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. The workshop aimed at strengthening consumer grievance redressal mechanisms, improving the functioning of Consumer Commissions, and addressing emerging challenges in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

The event focused on reducing case pendency, improving compliance with Consumer Commission orders, leveraging digital tools for faster justice, and tackling new-age issues such as dark patterns and unfair trade practices in digital markets.

Strong Push for Digital Consumer Justice

Delivering the keynote address, Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, highlighted the major reforms undertaken to modernise the consumer grievance redressal ecosystem across India.

She underscored the expanding role of the National Consumer Helpline (NCH 2.0) as a pre-litigation platform that offers multi-lingual access, online complaint filing, and faster resolution through technology-enabled processes. The platform, she noted, has significantly reduced the burden on formal adjudicatory mechanisms by resolving grievances at an early stage.

The Secretary also detailed the nationwide rollout of E-Jagriti (CONFONET 2.0), a single integrated digital platform for Consumer Commissions. E-Jagriti brings together:

e-Daakhil for online case filing

End-to-end online case management

Video conferencing for hybrid hearings

Data dashboards for performance monitoring

AI-based tools for enhanced efficiency

She stated that E-Jagriti marks a decisive shift from fragmented systems to a transparent, efficient, and real-time digital ecosystem, enabling quicker disposal and better monitoring of consumer cases.

Emphasising its relevance for Eastern India, Smt. Khare noted that digital platforms can significantly improve access to consumer justice in rural and geographically dispersed districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. She urged State and District Consumer Commissions to fully utilise video hearings, automated case tools, and performance dashboards to reduce delays and ensure timely execution of orders.

Focus on Agriculture and Price Stability

The Secretary also addressed issues related to agricultural production and price stability, particularly in the context of pulses. She pointed out a noticeable shift in household consumption patterns from cereals towards pulses, underscoring the need to strengthen domestic production and procurement.

Highlighting Bihar’s strong agricultural base, she emphasised the potential for expanding pulses cultivation and structured procurement, including dalhan procurement. She noted that India currently imports pulses such as arhar, chana and urad from countries including Myanmar, Australia and Brazil, and stressed the importance of building domestic capacity to reduce import dependence.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment, she stated that MSP-based procurement would continue when market prices fall below MSP, while ensuring that farmers benefit from higher market prices when available—thereby supporting farmer welfare and national food security.

Bihar Welcomes Digital Governance Reforms

Addressing the workshop, Shri Pratyaya Amrit, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, welcomed the emphasis on digital initiatives, describing them as essential for future-ready governance. He stressed that citizens must be viewed not merely as beneficiaries but as consumers with the right to clear information, fair treatment and timely redressal.

He praised initiatives such as E-Jagriti and expressed confidence that discussions on emerging challenges like dark patterns would lead to meaningful policy and institutional outcomes. He assured that the recommendations emerging from the workshop would be implemented by the State of Bihar and reiterated that all departments are aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Key Technical Sessions

The workshop featured four focused technical sessions covering critical aspects of consumer protection:

Technical Session I: E-Jagriti: Advancing Consumer Justice Through Digital InnovationFocused on digital transformation of Consumer Commissions, hybrid hearings, and performance monitoring.

Technical Session II: Ensuring Speedy Disposal: Best Practices for Minimizing AdjournmentsDiscussed procedural reforms, judicial time management, and technology-enabled scheduling.

Technical Session III: Ensuring Compliance: Effective Execution of Consumer Commission OrdersExamined strategies for strengthening post-order enforcement and inter-departmental coordination.

Technical Session IV: Dark Patterns and Consumer Protection in Digital MarketsAddressed challenges posed by misleading interfaces, manipulative practices, and the need for regulatory preparedness.

Parallel sessions were also held on Legal Metrology reforms, including E-Maap and the Jan Vishwas Bill, as well as on procurement and market intervention for price stabilisation.

Broad-Based Participation and Way Forward

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Pratyaya Amrit, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, and Shri Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department, Government of Bihar. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Anupam Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Participants included Principal Secretaries and Secretaries from Consumer Affairs and Agriculture Departments, Presidents, Members and Registrars of State and District Consumer Commissions, senior State officials, NIC representatives, CMD of NCCF, and Voluntary Consumer Organisations.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to expand digital adoption, strengthen institutional capacity, ensure effective execution of orders, and enhance inter-State cooperation. The Department of Consumer Affairs reaffirmed its continued support to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha in building a fast, accessible, and technology-driven consumer justice system.