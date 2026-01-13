Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of India’s Second BSL-4 Bio-Containment Facility in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today laid the foundation stone of the BSL-4 Bio-Containment Facility at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar, ushering in a major milestone in India’s health security, bio-safety, and biotechnology ecosystem. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries.

Beginning of a New Era in Bio-Security

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new era of India’s health security and bio-sector development is beginning from the soil of Gujarat. He described the BSL-4 Bio-Containment Facility as a future protective shield for the nation’s health sector, emphasizing that the initiative reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making science and technology a foundational pillar of national development, not limited merely to research laboratories.

India’s Second BSL-4 Lab, First Built by a State Government

Shri Shah highlighted that this will be India’s second BSL-4 laboratory, after the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Notably, it is the first such high-containment laboratory in the country to be established by a state government, crediting Gujarat for this achievement.

Project cost : ₹362 crore

Area : 11,000 square metres

Purpose: Research on highly infectious and deadly viruses under the highest safety standards

He said the facility will serve as a fortress of national bio-security, offering scientists a safe and advanced platform to study dangerous pathogens and emerging infectious diseases.

Strengthening Self-Reliance and One Health Approach

The Home Minister noted that the facility has been conceptualized after studying BSL laboratories across the world, and will include world-class arrangements to study zoonotic diseases—those transmitted from animals to humans. Citing studies indicating that 60–70% of infectious diseases originate from animals, he underlined the importance of India’s One Health Mission, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health.

Shri Shah emphasized that once operational, Indian scientists will no longer depend on foreign laboratories for testing dangerous virus samples. This will accelerate testing timelines, enhance preparedness, and significantly strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat in health security.

Rapid Growth of India’s Biotechnology Sector

Highlighting the transformation of India’s bio-economy over the past decade, Shri Amit Shah said:

India’s bio-economy grew from USD 10 billion in 2014 to USD 166 billion by FY 2024

A 17-fold growth in 10 years, demonstrating the potential of India’s youth and entrepreneurs

He noted that:

Biotechnology startups increased from fewer than 500 in 2014 to over 10,000 by 2025

Bio-incubators rose from 6 to 95

Incubation space expanded from 60,000 sq. ft. to 9 lakh sq. ft.

More than 800 biotech products are now in the market

Innovation, Patents, and Investment Surge

Shri Shah pointed out that patent filings reflect the future of any sector:

125 biotech patents filed in 2014

1,300 patents by 2025

Private investment in the sector has surged from ₹10 crore to ₹7,000 crore, reinforcing confidence in India’s biotechnology ecosystem. He stated that India’s youth in this sector have proved they are job creators, not job seekers.

India as a Global Vaccine Powerhouse

The Home Minister described India as the world’s largest vaccine producer, manufacturing 60% of global vaccine supply. He highlighted key achievements such as:

India’s first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine (Cervavac)

The world’s first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

These, he said, demonstrate India’s capacity to lead globally in biomedical innovation.

Policy Support and Strategic Missions

Shri Shah noted that the Government of India is advancing biotechnology through:

Bio E-3 Policy (Economy, Environment, Employment)

Genome India Project , with genome sequencing data of over 10,000 individuals

Strong integration with national initiatives such as the Deep Ocean Mission, where GBRC plays a critical role

Under Gujarat’s biotechnology policy, targets have been set for:

₹20,000 crore investment

1 lakh jobs, with special support for mega projects

Gujarat’s Leadership in Biotechnology

Recalling that the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission was launched two decades ago on the vision of Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Shah said that what once seemed like a dream has now positioned Gujarat among the top five biotech states in India. With the operationalisation of the BSL-4 facility, Gujarat is poised to emerge as the leading state in biotechnology.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in 2018 and established Asia’s first dedicated biotechnology university, marking a turning point for the sector.

Lessons from COVID-19 and Future Preparedness

Shri Shah reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that India responded more effectively than many developed nations. He highlighted:

Vaccination of 1.4 billion people

Instant digital certification via mobile phones

Development of indigenous vaccines

Supply of vaccines to 70 countries

He said the new BSL-4 facility will further enhance India’s preparedness for future pandemics and public health emergencies.

Addressing the Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

The Home Minister warned that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a “silent disaster” threatening humanity. He stressed the need for:

A clear national roadmap

Timely treatment protocols

Public awareness

Preventive strategies to preserve antibiotics for future generations

Heritage and Science: Complementary, Not Contradictory

Drawing a powerful parallel, Shri Amit Shah recalled the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrated by Prime Minister Modi a day earlier. He described the Somnath temple—destroyed 16 times and rebuilt every time—as a symbol of India’s civilizational resilience.

He emphasized that science and heritage are not opposites, but complementary forces. The foundation of the BSL-4 lab a day after the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, he said, reflects how India advances modern science while remaining rooted in its cultural heritage.

A Strong Foundation for India’s Bio-Secure Future

Concluding his address, Shri Amit Shah said the BSL-4 Bio-Containment Facility will not only protect India’s health security but also empower scientists, inspire youth, and reinforce India’s position as a global leader in biotechnology—aligning science, self-reliance, and heritage on the path toward a stronger and healthier nation.