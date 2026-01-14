France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

France has taken decisive action by banning 10 British far-right activists, citing concerns over their potential to incite violence and cause public disturbances. The individuals are associated with 'Raise the Colours', a group actively targeting migrant boats and disseminating anti-immigration propaganda along France's northern coast.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez emphasized the country's commitment to maintaining public order, rejecting any violent or hate-inciting activities. The interior ministry highlighted that authorities were alerted to the group's actions back in December, which were feared to disturb public peace significantly.

'Raise the Colours' originated in Birmingham, UK, with a campaign of tying national flags to lampposts, symbolizing national pride. The movement's expansion and its links to anti-immigrant sentiment have raised concerns, particularly with the backdrop of increased protests against asylum accommodations. This issue has become a political focal point in the UK, bolstering the profile of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

