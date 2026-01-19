Correctional Services Achieves 94.4% Matric Pass Rate

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has recorded an impressive 94.4% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, underscoring the transformative power of education within South Africa’s correctional system.

The results were officially released on Monday by Minister of Correctional Services, Mr Pieter Groenewald, at the Goodwood Correctional Facility in the Western Cape.

A total of 180 learners from 18 correctional centre schools across the country wrote the 2025 NSC examinations. Of these, 15 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, with learners collectively earning 132 distinctions.

Centres of Excellence Behind Bars

Minister Groenewald highlighted several standout achievements, including schools that have consistently delivered exceptional outcomes over the years.

“Two of our schools—Usethubeni Correctional Centre School in Durban-Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, and Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre School in Gauteng—have maintained a 100% pass rate for the past ten years. We are also immensely proud of the Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre School, which achieved a 100% pass rate in 2025,” the Minister said.

KwaZulu-Natal Leads in Bachelor Passes

KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top-performing province in terms of learner output and quality results.

50 matriculants from KwaZulu-Natal wrote the examinations

45 learners achieved Bachelor passes

Usethubeni Correctional Centre School accounted for 31 learners, all of whom achieved Bachelor passes

“These results demonstrate that our focus is not merely on achieving a pass, but on producing quality educational outcomes that open pathways for further study and reintegration,” Groenewald said.

Education as a Catalyst for Change

Addressing learners, officials and families, the Minister emphasised the broader significance of education within correctional facilities.

“We gather not merely to announce results, but to celebrate resilience, discipline and educational excellence. This ceremony is a powerful reminder that learning does not stop at prison walls, and that hope—when nurtured through education—can flourish even in the most constrained environments,” he said.

He told matriculants that their achievements reaffirm the rehabilitative mission of the correctional system.

“You have shown that your past does not define your future. Through discipline, perseverance and commitment, you have invested in yourselves and in the future of this country. Education remains one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation, reintegration and nation-building.”

A Collective Effort

Minister Groenewald paid tribute to the educators, correctional officials, families and partner institutions that supported learners throughout their academic journey.

“None of this would be possible without the unwavering commitment of our educators, who teach under uniquely challenging conditions with dedication and professionalism. We commend Heads of Correctional Centres and officials whose daily support helps learners remain focused, and we acknowledge the vital role played by parents and families, whose encouragement sustains learners through difficult journeys.”

He also thanked the Department of Basic Education for its continued collaboration with the Formal Education Directorate of DCS and correctional facilities nationwide.

Commitment to Rehabilitation Through Education

The Department of Correctional Services reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every inmate has access to meaningful educational opportunities, aligned with the broader goal of reducing recidivism and building safer communities.

“As the Department of Correctional Services, we remain resolute in ensuring that every inmate under our care is given a fair opportunity to succeed,” Groenewald said.