Left Menu

3 arrested for killing 28-year-old man after snatching his mobile phone in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:22 IST
3 arrested for killing 28-year-old man after snatching his mobile phone in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man by attacking him with bricks after snatching his mobile phone, police said.

According to the police, the accused snatched the victim's mobile phone on January 15 and ran away. Following this, the victim chased them. However, the accused attacked him with bricks and stones and murdered him.

The deceased was identified as Beerbal, a resident of West Bengal's Fagulin village, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's sister, Beerbal, who used to work as housekeeping staff in DLF phase 2 area, was found injured in the street near their house in Nathupur village on January 15 here.

Beerbal was rushed to a nearby hospital, and due to his critical condition, he was further referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died on January 16, she said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR at DLF Phase 3 police station and arrested the three accused from Nathupur Bihari Mandi on Monday, police said.

The accused, Naresh Kumar, 24, Raju Kumar Jha, 28, and Vipin Kumar, 23, are all natives of Bihar, police said.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that when they ran away after snatching Beerbal's mobile, he started chasing them,'' the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Following this, the accused hit him with bricks and stones and fled away after leaving him injured, he said.

The police are questioning all the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026