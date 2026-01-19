3 arrested for killing 28-year-old man after snatching his mobile phone in Gurugram

Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man by attacking him with bricks after snatching his mobile phone, police said.

According to the police, the accused snatched the victim's mobile phone on January 15 and ran away. Following this, the victim chased them. However, the accused attacked him with bricks and stones and murdered him.

The deceased was identified as Beerbal, a resident of West Bengal's Fagulin village, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's sister, Beerbal, who used to work as housekeeping staff in DLF phase 2 area, was found injured in the street near their house in Nathupur village on January 15 here.

Beerbal was rushed to a nearby hospital, and due to his critical condition, he was further referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died on January 16, she said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR at DLF Phase 3 police station and arrested the three accused from Nathupur Bihari Mandi on Monday, police said.

The accused, Naresh Kumar, 24, Raju Kumar Jha, 28, and Vipin Kumar, 23, are all natives of Bihar, police said.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that when they ran away after snatching Beerbal's mobile, he started chasing them,'' the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Following this, the accused hit him with bricks and stones and fled away after leaving him injured, he said.

The police are questioning all the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)