PTI | Badaun | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:36 IST
UP: Man held with gold biscuits worth Rs 1.5 crore in Maharashtra bank heist case
A man was arrested here in connection with a burglary at a bank in Maharashtra's Sangli district and gold worth around Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from his possession, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rahul Sharma, a resident of Ward Number 4, Kakrala, under the Alapur police station, was arrested in a joint operation by Maharashtra and local police following a tip-off, police said.

According to officials, the burglars had cut open a bank window in Sangli on January 7 and decamped with around Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, nearly 30 kg of silver and around 6 kg of gold from its lockers.

During investigation, the accused were traced to Kakarala in Budaun district, prompting coordinated action by the teams, police said, adding that two gold biscuits weighing 1.168 kg, with an estimated value of around Rs 1.5 crore, were recovered from Sharma.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said during questioning, Sharma admitted to planning the theft with accomplices.

The gang allegedly purchased a second-hand Scorpio from Delhi for Rs 7 lakh, travelled to Sangli, rented a room in a village in the district and conducted a survey before executing the heist.

Sharma told police that his share from the theft was 1.168 kg of gold, which he later melted and converted into biscuits.

He was allegedly looking to sell the gold when he was arrested, the SSP said, adding that a detailed probe is on to trace other members of the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

