Russian Strikes Hit Odesa Region: Energy Facility Damaged

In a recent escalation, an energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine's southern Odesa region has suffered damage from a Russian offensive. The attack has heightened tensions in the war-affected area, highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities within critical infrastructure.

The Black Sea port city of Chornomorsk witnessed another incident where a drone hit a multi-storey residential building, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. The strike has raised concerns among local residents about safety and the continuous threat of attacks.

While no immediate information is available regarding the number of casualties, authorities remain vigilant as the situation unfolds. Governor Kiper conveyed these developments through the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, urging citizens to stay informed of evolving conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)