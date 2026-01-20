Left Menu

Australia Moves to Tighten Gun and Anti-Hate Speech Laws After Tragedy

Following a deadly attack at a Jewish festival, Australia's Parliament is debating new stringent laws on gun control and anti-hate speech. The legislation aims to introduce a buyback scheme for firearms and outlaw certain hate groups. Resistance is met from some states over funding the buyback program.

Australia's Parliament has initiated discussions on new legislation designed to curb gun ownership and counter hate speech, following a tragic incident where two gunmen took 15 lives during a Jewish festival in Sydney.

The proposed reforms include a government-financed firearm buyback scheme and expanded powers to outlaw groups like the Islamist Hizb ut-Tahrir, which, while not meeting Australia's criteria for terrorist groups, could still face bans.

The proposal addresses concerns raised by the December attack, aiming to remove weapons from those under surveillance for extremist connections. Despite broad support, resistance arises from states reluctant to share costs associated with the buyback initiative.

