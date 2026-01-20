Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia: Allegations and Denials
Delhi Police have filed a case against an associate professor at Jamia Millia Islamia under the SC/ST Act following allegations of verbal and physical assault by an employee. The university disputes the claims, stating the associated video is doctored. Investigation is underway, dismissing conversion allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have initiated legal action against an associate professor from Jamia Millia Islamia following allegations of assault made by a university employee. The case, registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has sparked significant attention.
According to police, the complaint was made by Ramphool Meena, an upper-division clerk in the Polytechnic department, accusing Professor Riyazzudin of using objectionable language and exhibiting violent behavior. In response, the university has firmly denied any wrongdoing, labeling a circulating social media video as 'doctored' and irrelevant.
The police have also dismissed any claims that the incident involved forced religious conversion, stressing the importance of not spreading unverified information. Investigations continue as evidence and statements are collected to ascertain facts surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senators Challenge Trump's Alleged Overreach in Fed Investigation
Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty Faces Assault Allegations
Delhi Police Investigates Alleged Faculty Assault at Jamia Millia Islamia
Unveiling the Controversies: Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation Intensifies
Sports Ministry Under Fire: The AIU's Administrative Setback at University Games