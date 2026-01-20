Decades-Old Theft Suspect Nabbed After Life on the Run

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities have apprehended Babu Laxman Sankole, a man evading justice for nearly two decades. Sankole was involved in a theft case dating back to 2006 in Latur, Maharashtra, where he allegedly stole a car stereo valued at Rs 4,000.

Throughout the years, Sankole eluded capture by frequently changing his residence, making it difficult for the police to track him. The case, growing cold with time, was relegated to the dormant files at the Shivajinagar Police Station.

However, a dedicated special squad recently reignited the investigation, which led them to Sankole, now working as a sugarcane cutter in the Kamalpur-Ujani area. The police successfully laid a trap, ensuring his arrest and bringing closure to a long-standing unresolved case.

