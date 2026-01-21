Supreme Court Deliberates on Hawaii's Gun Control Law: A Constitutional Conundrum

In a pivotal legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority cast doubt on a Hawaii statute limiting handgun carrying on private properties accessible to the public without express owner consent. The court heard arguments challenging the law, claiming it infringes on Second Amendment rights, in light of a 2022 Supreme Court precedent.

The case highlights a deep national divide over firearm regulation and gun rights. Plaintiffs argue Hawaii's law unlawfully restricts constitutional rights, mirroring the 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which bolstered individuals' rights to carry handguns outside their homes for self-defense.

Opponents, including Hawaii officials, contend the requirement aligns with historical firearm regulation practices. The high-stakes decision is anticipated by the end of June, with potential implications for similar laws across four other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)