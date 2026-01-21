Left Menu

Power Sector Set for Massive Growth, Says Manohar Lal at EDICON 2026

During the event, Shri Manohar Lal unveiled the first edition of AIDA’s annual report, “India Discoms: 2025”, which provides a comprehensive outlook on the electricity distribution sector.

The Minister also conferred Gold and Silver Awards to 12 DISCOMs across six categories, recognising excellence in innovation, digital adoption, and consumer service improvements. Image Credit: X(@officeofmlk)
India’s power sector is on the brink of unprecedented expansion, and financially strong, tech-enabled DISCOMs will be central to meeting the country’s future energy needs, Union Minister of Power Shri Manohar Lal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of EDICON 2026 (Electricity Distribution Industry Conference), the Minister underlined that a fast-growing economy will require a power ecosystem “far larger and more resilient than what we can imagine today.” He stressed that strong, prosperous, and financially empowered distribution companies are essential not only for sectoral sustainability but also for better service delivery and consumer-centric operations.

EDICON 2026, being held on 21–22 January 2026, is organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the All India Discoms Association (AIDA), and brings together policymakers, utilities, technology providers, and sector experts.

Push for Cost-Reflective Tariffs and Smarter Subsidies

The Minister called upon State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to move decisively toward cost-reflective tariffs, while ensuring that subsidies remain targeted and well-directed in line with provisions of the Electricity Act. He noted that tariff rationalisation is critical for restoring DISCOM balance sheets and unlocking future investments in digital infrastructure, grid modernisation, and renewable integration.

Data, Digitalisation, and Reform in Focus

The report highlights:

  • Ongoing efforts by DISCOMs to improve reliability of supply and operational efficiency

  • Key financial and operational challenges facing utilities

  • Policy and regulatory initiatives by the Ministry of Power and CERC, including insights on the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill and the India Energy Stack

  • Thirteen expert articles by leading voices in the power sector

  • A snapshot of major sectoral developments during 2025

The publication positions data platforms, smart metering, and digital payment systems as critical enablers of next-generation distribution reforms.

Recognising Innovation Across States

The Minister also conferred Gold and Silver Awards to 12 DISCOMs across six categories, recognising excellence in innovation, digital adoption, and consumer service improvements. Award-winning utilities represented Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The award categories included:

  • Improved revenue recovery in rural areas

  • Best use of smart meter data

  • Enhanced consumer satisfaction through digital payments

  • Innovation in renewable energy integration

  • Agricultural feeder solarisation

  • Effective change management for improved consumer services

A Call to Technology Providers and Utilities

With reforms accelerating and digital infrastructure taking centre stage, EDICON 2026 sends a clear signal to power-tech startups, grid modernisation firms, smart metering companies, data analytics providers, and energy fintech players: India’s distribution segment is open for innovation and early adoption.

As India prepares for the next phase of economic growth, the future of the power sector will be written at the distribution edge—where data, technology, and consumer trust converge.

