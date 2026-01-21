Kashmir Press Battle: Journalistic Freedom vs. Police Scrutiny

Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir have faced police scrutiny after publishing reports on the profiling of mosques and their management committees, sparking a significant debate about press freedom. The Editors Guild and various political parties have voiced strong criticism of the authorities' actions.

The journalists from The Indian Express and the Hindustan Times reported being summoned by the police's cyber cell. The Indian Express's Bashaarat Masood spent extensive time at the Cyber Police Station without signing any agreement offered by the authorities. Meanwhile, Hindustan Times' Ashiq Hussain was summoned orally, with the publication demanding written reasons.

In response, the Editors Guild issued a statement expressing grave concerns over what it termed as the continued repression of journalistic activities in Kashmir. Political figures from various parties, excluding the BJP, emphasized the need for a free press, describing the police actions as intimidation and a misuse of power.

