Left Menu

Kashmir Press Battle: Journalistic Freedom vs. Police Scrutiny

Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir faced police scrutiny over reports on mosque profiling, prompting nationwide outrage. Mainstream dailies' reporters, including those from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times, were summoned by the cyber cell. Political parties and media organizations condemned the actions as intimidation and an infringement on press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:52 IST
Kashmir Press Battle: Journalistic Freedom vs. Police Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir have faced police scrutiny after publishing reports on the profiling of mosques and their management committees, sparking a significant debate about press freedom. The Editors Guild and various political parties have voiced strong criticism of the authorities' actions.

The journalists from The Indian Express and the Hindustan Times reported being summoned by the police's cyber cell. The Indian Express's Bashaarat Masood spent extensive time at the Cyber Police Station without signing any agreement offered by the authorities. Meanwhile, Hindustan Times' Ashiq Hussain was summoned orally, with the publication demanding written reasons.

In response, the Editors Guild issued a statement expressing grave concerns over what it termed as the continued repression of journalistic activities in Kashmir. Political figures from various parties, excluding the BJP, emphasized the need for a free press, describing the police actions as intimidation and a misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global
2
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
3
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026