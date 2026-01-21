Left Menu

Busting the Nexus: Pune Garage Owner Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Drug Seizure

Police arrested a garage owner, Shadab Shaikh, in Pune's Shirur tehsil, seizing 1 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore. Investigations suggest police involvement in the drug trade, as alleged by MLA Rohit Pawar. A policeman from Ahilyanagar is under scrutiny, highlighting a potential law enforcement breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:19 IST
Police have apprehended a garage owner in Shirur tehsil, Pune, seizing 1 kg of mephedrone, a narcotic with a market value of Rs 2 crore. The garage owner, identified as Shadab Shaikh, was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to official statements.

Rohit Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA, has alleged police involvement in the drug trade via a social media post. He revealed that Pune Rural Police recently confiscated drugs valued at over Rs 25 crore, including mephedrone recovered from Shadab Shaikh and others.

Pawar further claimed a police officer from Ahilyanagar might have supplied the drugs, linking the incident to broader issues within the force. Calls for a thorough investigation and strict measures against those involved have intensified in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

