Busting the Nexus: Pune Garage Owner Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Drug Seizure

Police have apprehended a garage owner in Shirur tehsil, Pune, seizing 1 kg of mephedrone, a narcotic with a market value of Rs 2 crore. The garage owner, identified as Shadab Shaikh, was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to official statements.

Rohit Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA, has alleged police involvement in the drug trade via a social media post. He revealed that Pune Rural Police recently confiscated drugs valued at over Rs 25 crore, including mephedrone recovered from Shadab Shaikh and others.

Pawar further claimed a police officer from Ahilyanagar might have supplied the drugs, linking the incident to broader issues within the force. Calls for a thorough investigation and strict measures against those involved have intensified in Maharashtra.

