Former South Korean President Appeals Prison Sentence

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, sentenced to five years for obstruction related to a failed martial law attempt, has appealed. The special prosecution team seeks stronger penalties from the Seoul Central District Court, where Yoon faced charges that could have resulted in up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-01-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:27 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent legal development, South Korea's special prosecution team has moved to appeal a sentence handed down to former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The ex-president, who was convicted of charges including obstructing actions aimed at his arrest, has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court.

The charges stem from Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law, a bold move that has now landed him in significant legal trouble. This case could have seen him sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars, underlining the severity of the accusations.

The prosecution's call for an appeal reflects its intent to seek stricter consequences for Yoon's actions, highlighting the ongoing legal saga surrounding the former leader's controversial last days in office.

