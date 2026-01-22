Left Menu

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

A Texas jury found Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer, not guilty of criminal child-endangerment related to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Gonzales, accused of not stopping the gunman, faced 29 counts, each with a two-year sentence. The trial highlighted police accountability in major crimes.

Updated: 22-01-2026 09:51 IST
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely watched trial, a Texas jury acquitted Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer, of criminal child-endangerment charges on Wednesday. These charges stemmed from his role in the flawed police response during the tragic 2022 Uvalde school shooting that resulted in 21 deaths, including 19 children.

Gonzales, who was part of the Uvalde school district police force, was visibly emotional as the not guilty verdict was delivered. His defense argued that he was being unfairly targeted as a scapegoat for the systemic failures of this unspeakable tragedy, which has been seared into the community's memory.

The trial raised pressing questions about the accountability of law enforcement officers in critical situations. As investigations continue, the wider debate persists on the balance between gun control measures and the rights to bear arms, amidst a series of high-profile school shootings in the United States.



