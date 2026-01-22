Bombay High Court Intervenes in British Doctor's Social Media Controversy

The Bombay High Court on Thursday requested a formal response from Mumbai Police regarding a plea by British doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil. The plea seeks to dismiss an FIR filed against Patil for allegedly objectionable social media content targeting BJP leaders.

Patil, restricted from leaving India due to a Look Out Circular (LOC), insists on his full cooperation with investigative authorities. However, this claim was refuted in court by Advocate General Milind Sathe. The single bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe directed the police to submit an affidavit in response, scheduling a hearing for February 4.

Patil's legal representative, Sudeep Pasbola, informed the court that his client was not aware of the FIR and had traveled to India voluntarily. Patil aimed to return to the UK on January 16 but was stopped due to the LOC and detained multiple times. The FIR, filed by Maharashtra BJP's social media coordinator, cites perceived objectionable content online. An investigation stay and permission for Patil's travel to the UK are also sought in the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)