Left Menu

Bombay High Court Intervenes in British Doctor's Social Media Controversy

The Bombay High Court has asked Mumbai Police for a response on a plea by British doctor Sangram Patil to dismiss an FIR concerning his social media posts against BJP leaders. Patil seeks quashing of a Look Out Circular, claiming cooperation with police, which is contested by Advocate General Milind Sathe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:05 IST
Bombay High Court Intervenes in British Doctor's Social Media Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday requested a formal response from Mumbai Police regarding a plea by British doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil. The plea seeks to dismiss an FIR filed against Patil for allegedly objectionable social media content targeting BJP leaders.

Patil, restricted from leaving India due to a Look Out Circular (LOC), insists on his full cooperation with investigative authorities. However, this claim was refuted in court by Advocate General Milind Sathe. The single bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe directed the police to submit an affidavit in response, scheduling a hearing for February 4.

Patil's legal representative, Sudeep Pasbola, informed the court that his client was not aware of the FIR and had traveled to India voluntarily. Patil aimed to return to the UK on January 16 but was stopped due to the LOC and detained multiple times. The FIR, filed by Maharashtra BJP's social media coordinator, cites perceived objectionable content online. An investigation stay and permission for Patil's travel to the UK are also sought in the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026