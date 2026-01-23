Controversy Erupts Over White House Ballroom Plans

In Washington, a judge has expressed skepticism regarding the Trump administration's authority to proceed with a $400-million White House ballroom project. The project, planned on the demolished East Wing site, faces legal challenges from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, questioning its compliance with federal laws.

Judge Richard Leon, during a hearing, compared this controversial plan with past White House renovations, emphasizing the need for congressional oversight. The judge is expected to decide soon on whether to grant a preliminary injunction to pause construction efforts on the massive ballroom.

The administration defends the ballroom as a necessary addition, comparing it to historical precedents. Meanwhile, opponents stress the lack of environmental and congressional reviews, spotlighting federal protections for parkland. Public discussions about the ballroom project continue, with authorities weighing in on its potential impact.