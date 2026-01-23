Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over White House Ballroom Plans

A U.S. judge questions the legality of President Trump's $400-million White House ballroom plan. The National Trust for Historic Preservation argues against the project, citing lack of congressional approval. A ruling on halting construction is pending as the debate over federal parkland use continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 04:13 IST
In Washington, a judge has expressed skepticism regarding the Trump administration's authority to proceed with a $400-million White House ballroom project. The project, planned on the demolished East Wing site, faces legal challenges from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, questioning its compliance with federal laws.

Judge Richard Leon, during a hearing, compared this controversial plan with past White House renovations, emphasizing the need for congressional oversight. The judge is expected to decide soon on whether to grant a preliminary injunction to pause construction efforts on the massive ballroom.

The administration defends the ballroom as a necessary addition, comparing it to historical precedents. Meanwhile, opponents stress the lack of environmental and congressional reviews, spotlighting federal protections for parkland. Public discussions about the ballroom project continue, with authorities weighing in on its potential impact.

