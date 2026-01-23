Left Menu

Sanjeev Shukla Takes Charge: Raipur's First Police Commissioner Named in Major Shakeup

Sanjeev Shukla, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as Raipur's first police commissioner as part of Chhattisgarh's implementation of the police commissionerate system. This overhaul includes the transfer of 15 IPS officers and promises improved policing autonomy and efficiency within the state capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:22 IST
Sanjeev Shukla, a senior IPS officer, has emerged as a pivotal figure in Raipur's police structure as he assumes the role of the city's first police commissioner. This reshuffle aligns with Chhattisgarh's strategic move to implement the police commissionerate system in the state capital.

The recent reshuffle, announced by the Chhattisgarh government, involves the reallocation and promotion of 15 IPS officers, with Shukla transitioning from his previous role as Inspector General of Police in the Bilaspur range to his new appointment in Raipur. This shift aims to enhance operational efficiency and accountability within the city's law enforcement framework.

Under the revamped system, Raipur will be split into two districts—Raipur Urban and Raipur Rural—with distinct policing strategies aimed at streamlining operations and improving response times to criminal activities. The transition is expected to bolster law enforcement capabilities, enabling more effective crime prevention and maintainance of order.

