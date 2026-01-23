Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors
Eight Filipinos are missing after a boat capsized near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The Chinese Coast Guard rescued 13 occupants. This area is a hotspot for territorial confrontations involving China, the Philippines, and other regional claimants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
In a worrying development in the South China Sea, eight Filipinos are reported missing after their boat tragically capsized with 21 on board, as confirmed by China's Coast Guard on Friday.
Amid the churning waters, the diligent efforts of the Coast Guard led to the rescue of 13 individuals, as the desperate search continues for the missing souls.
This incident unfolded approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, a geopolitically sensitive zone due to overlapping claims by China, the Philippines, and other neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Seas Rescue Near Scarborough Shoal: Tensions and Tragedy
Rescue at Scarborough Shoal: Chinese Coast Guard Saves 13 from Capsized Vessel
Dramatic Rescue Operation Unfolds Near Scarborough Shoal
Turbulence in Troubled Waters: South China Sea Rescue Operations Launch Amidst Territorial Tensions
High Seas Tension: Rescue Operations Amidst South China Sea Dispute