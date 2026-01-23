Mystery at Sea: Quest for Missing Filipino Sailors

In a worrying development in the South China Sea, eight Filipinos are reported missing after their boat tragically capsized with 21 on board, as confirmed by China's Coast Guard on Friday.

Amid the churning waters, the diligent efforts of the Coast Guard led to the rescue of 13 individuals, as the desperate search continues for the missing souls.

This incident unfolded approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Scarborough Shoal, a geopolitically sensitive zone due to overlapping claims by China, the Philippines, and other neighboring countries.

