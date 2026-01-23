Left Menu

Syrian Government Takes Control of Raqqa's Al-Aktan Prison

The Syrian interior ministry announced it has taken control of al-Aktan prison in Raqqa from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. This facility previously held detainees linked to the Islamic State and was a site of clashes between Syrian forces and the SDF.

The Syrian interior ministry announced on Friday that it has assumed control of al-Aktan prison located in the city of Raqqa, in northeastern Syria. This facility was formerly under the authority of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The prison had housed detainees affiliated with the militant group Islamic State. The takeover follows conflicts in the surrounding areas between advancing Syrian government forces and the SDF.

The ongoing political dynamics in the region have fueled tensions, impacting the delicate balance of power. The move marks a significant shift as the Syrian government asserts control over key facilities in the region.

