High Seas Rescue Near Scarborough Shoal: Tensions and Tragedy

A joint rescue operation between China and the Philippines commenced after reports surfaced of a cargo ship sinking near the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The vessel was carrying 21 crew from the Philippines, intensifying the already tense maritime disputes in the area.

China reported rescuing 17 crew members, with two later succumbing to their injuries. The Chinese military deployed aircraft and vessels to aid the rescue, while the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed using two ships and aircraft to rescue the remaining crew. The incident underscores the shoal's role as a flashpoint in sovereignty disputes.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed the sunken vessel was the "Devon Bay," heading to Yangjiang. As investigations proceed, the episode highlights the unresolved territorial claims over the Scarborough Shoal, where China's presence has been contested since a 2012 standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)