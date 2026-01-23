Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Malaysia's Defense Scandal Unveiled

Former Malaysian armed forces chief Mohamad Nizam Jaafar faces four corruption charges. Allegations include abuse of power, breach of trust, and receiving bribes connected to defence contracts. This action follows another former military leader's indictment, reflecting intensifying government efforts to curb graft in defence procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:26 IST
In a significant move against corruption within the military ranks, Malaysia's former armed forces chief, Mohamad Nizam Jaafar, was charged with four separate corruption offenses. This development marks him as the second ex-general embroiled in legal battles over defense contract dealings this week.

Nizam, aged 59, appeared in court pleading not guilty to accusations of abusing his position, criminal breach of trust, and accepting gifts. It is alleged that he manipulated his role on the Armed Forces Welfare Fund's executive committee in 2024 to favor select companies for festive supply contracts, yielding over 550,000 ringgit.

Further charges include unauthorized investment of 3 million ringgit from the welfare fund and acceptance of 200,000 ringgit from a company director. The unfolding scandal has driven the Malaysian government to tighten its grip on defense procurement processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

