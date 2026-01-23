India Releases White Paper on Techno-Legal Framework for Trusted AI Governance

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India has released a White Paper titled “Strengthening AI Governance Through Techno-Legal Framework”, outlining India’s evolving approach to building a trusted, accountable and innovation-friendly artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

The White Paper articulates the contours of a “techno-legal” AI governance framework that seeks to mitigate risks associated with AI systems while preserving flexibility and enabling innovation. It highlights India’s pro-innovation and risk-proportionate approach to AI governance, which combines baseline legal safeguards, sector-specific regulations, technical controls and institutional mechanisms.

Releasing the White Paper, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood emphasised that governance must evolve alongside technological progress.

“Developing a robust and responsive governance framework is not just a regulatory necessity but a prerequisite for sustaining the momentum of technological progress. The techno-legal approach offers a viable pathway by embedding legal, technical, and institutional safeguards into AI systems by design,” Prof. Sood said.

Embedding Governance Into AI by Design

The White Paper defines the techno-legal approach as a practical, ecosystem-wide model that integrates governance directly into the design, deployment and operation of AI systems, rather than relying solely on post-hoc regulation.

Key focus areas covered in the document include:

The conceptual foundations of techno-legal AI governance

Enabling safe, trusted and responsible AI across the full AI lifecycle

Technological pathways for operationalising techno-legal safeguards

Implementation considerations specific to India’s regulatory and institutional context

Development of techno-legal tools, compliance mechanisms and assurance frameworks

The approach aims to ensure accountability, transparency and safety while avoiding over-regulation that could stifle innovation.

Part of India’s AI Policy White Paper Series

This publication is the second White Paper in the OPSA’s series on “Emerging Policy Priorities for India’s AI Ecosystem”, which seeks to deepen understanding and foster informed debate on critical AI governance issues.

The first White Paper, released in December 2025, focused on “Democratising Access to AI Infrastructure”, advocating the treatment of AI infrastructure as a shared national resource. It highlighted key enablers such as access to high-quality datasets, affordable computing resources and integration with India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Shaping India’s and Global AI Governance Discourse

Framed as explanatory knowledge documents, the White Papers are intended to support evidence-based policymaking and informed stakeholder deliberations as India’s AI ecosystem continues to evolve. They also reinforce India’s ambition to play a catalytic role in shaping global AI governance norms, particularly from the perspective of emerging economies.

The White Paper on Strengthening AI Governance Through Techno-Legal Framework is available at:https://psa.gov.in/CMS/web/sites/default/files/publication/AI-WP_TechnoLegal.pdf