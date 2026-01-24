Left Menu

US Targets Ecuadorean Drug Lord in Major Extradition Move

The United States charged Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria Barre, alias 'Pipo,' alleged leader of Ecuador's Los Lobos gang, facilitating his extradition from Spain. Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, hailed his capture as significant in efforts to dismantle drug networks. Chavarria faces accusations of drug trafficking and murder, evading authorities while orchestrating crimes.

The United States has filed charges against Wilmer Geovanny Chavarria Barre, the purported leader of Ecuador's notorious drug trafficking gang, Los Lobos. This move marks a significant step towards his extradition from Spain, as confirmed by Ecuador's interior minister, John Reimberg. The charges reflect what Reimberg described as international collaboration paving the way for the U.S. Attorney's Office proceedings against 'Pipo.'

Chavarria was apprehended in Malaga, Spain, in a joint operation between Ecuadorian and Spanish law enforcement agencies last November. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa highlighted Chavarria's capture on November 16 as a crucial achievement in the ongoing battle against dominant criminal organizations.

Having been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S., Los Lobos is among Ecuador's largest drug trafficking entities. Authorities accuse Chavarria of managing drug routes linked to Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel and overseeing illegal mining. Despite previously faking his death, Chavarria continued orchestrating criminal activities from abroad. Analysts warn that such arrests can lead to further violence as rivals vie for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

