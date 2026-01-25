Left Menu

Police Solve Unusual Shoe Theft Mystery in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, police solved a peculiar case of shoe theft reported by teacher Rajesh Kumar Sharma. The shoes, worth approximately Rs 4,000, were stolen from Hanuman Tekri temple. CCTV footage led police to identify the thief, Om Prakash Sen, who left the stolen shoes at home after realizing police surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:31 IST
Police Solve Unusual Shoe Theft Mystery in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three weeks after a teacher reported the theft of his shoes, Madhya Pradesh's Guna police successfully resolved the case, returning the stolen footwear to its rightful owner.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma had reported the Rs 4,000 worth shoes missing from Hanuman Tekri temple, leading the police to scrutinize CCTV surveillance.

The accused, Om Prakash Sen, was identified through CCTV, having swapped his old shoes with Sharma's. After sensing police scrutiny, Sen fled, leaving the shoes at home, which his wife returned to the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026