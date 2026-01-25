Police Solve Unusual Shoe Theft Mystery in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Guna, police solved a peculiar case of shoe theft reported by teacher Rajesh Kumar Sharma. The shoes, worth approximately Rs 4,000, were stolen from Hanuman Tekri temple. CCTV footage led police to identify the thief, Om Prakash Sen, who left the stolen shoes at home after realizing police surveillance.
Three weeks after a teacher reported the theft of his shoes, Madhya Pradesh's Guna police successfully resolved the case, returning the stolen footwear to its rightful owner.
Rajesh Kumar Sharma had reported the Rs 4,000 worth shoes missing from Hanuman Tekri temple, leading the police to scrutinize CCTV surveillance.
The accused, Om Prakash Sen, was identified through CCTV, having swapped his old shoes with Sharma's. After sensing police scrutiny, Sen fled, leaving the shoes at home, which his wife returned to the authorities.
