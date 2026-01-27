Punjab's Renewed Battle: 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Phase Two Takes Flight

In a decisive move against drug abuse, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann initiated the second phase of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' on Tuesday. At the forefront are village defence committees, tasked with driving the anti-drug campaign that aims to make the state a drug-free zone.

Mann emphasized the unprecedented vigor of Punjab's campaign compared to global efforts. A robust team of 1.50 lakh 'Pinda De Pehredaar' will be mobilized, with a meeting set to further energize the initiative. The Chief Minister assured full governmental support.

The forthcoming meeting aims to solidify commitments, with VDC members pledging to root out drugs. The government will provide identification cards to members, promoting engagement and acknowledging their hard work in this mass movement.

