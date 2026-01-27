Spain Takes Bold Steps to Grant Legal Status to Undocumented Immigrants

In a sweeping policy change, Spain's government announced it will provide legal status to possibly hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the country. The surprising move, revealed Tuesday, positions Spain against the prevailing trend of strict immigration policies seen in the U.S. and many European nations.

Migration Minister Elma Saiz unveiled the measure following a cabinet meeting, stating that existing immigration laws will be amended through an expedited decree. This will allow immigrants residing without authorization to gain one-year legal residency and work permits. This change could benefit around 500,000 individuals already integrated into Spain's economy, primarily from Latin America and Africa.

The decision came after a last-minute political agreement between the ruling Socialist Party and the leftist Podemos party. This prompted criticism from center and far-right parties, who accused the government of using the policy to distract from domestic issues. Nevertheless, immigrant rights groups hailed it as a victory for social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)