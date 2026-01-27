Left Menu

Spain Takes Bold Steps to Grant Legal Status to Undocumented Immigrants

Spain is set to grant legal residency and work permits to up to 500,000 undocumented immigrants, a significant policy shift contrasting sharply with other European nations. This move, expected to apply to those in Spain before December 31, 2025, follows a political agreement between the Socialist Party and Podemos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:25 IST
Spain Takes Bold Steps to Grant Legal Status to Undocumented Immigrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a sweeping policy change, Spain's government announced it will provide legal status to possibly hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the country. The surprising move, revealed Tuesday, positions Spain against the prevailing trend of strict immigration policies seen in the U.S. and many European nations.

Migration Minister Elma Saiz unveiled the measure following a cabinet meeting, stating that existing immigration laws will be amended through an expedited decree. This will allow immigrants residing without authorization to gain one-year legal residency and work permits. This change could benefit around 500,000 individuals already integrated into Spain's economy, primarily from Latin America and Africa.

The decision came after a last-minute political agreement between the ruling Socialist Party and the leftist Podemos party. This prompted criticism from center and far-right parties, who accused the government of using the policy to distract from domestic issues. Nevertheless, immigrant rights groups hailed it as a victory for social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026