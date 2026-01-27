Left Menu

TikTok Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit: Landmark Case against Tech Giants

TikTok agreed to settle a lawsuit concerning social media addiction, involving a 19-year-old Californian, K.G.M. The suit accused major platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Snap of causing youth harm with addictive designs. With the settlement reached, it is one of several 'bellwether' trials addressing these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:55 IST
TikTok Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit: Landmark Case against Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has agreed to settle a lawsuit over social media addiction, according to K.G.M.'s legal team. The case has highlighted concerns about social media's impact on youth.

K.G.M., a 19-year-old from California, claimed her mental health struggles were exacerbated by the addictive nature of these platforms, including TikTok, Meta, Snap, and YouTube. Her suit is among a few 'bellwether' trials tackling similar accusations.

The settlement was reached just as jury selection began. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is anticipated to testify during the trial phase, while the details of TikTok's settlement and a prior agreement with Snap remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026