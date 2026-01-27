TikTok Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit: Landmark Case against Tech Giants

TikTok has agreed to settle a lawsuit over social media addiction, according to K.G.M.'s legal team. The case has highlighted concerns about social media's impact on youth.

K.G.M., a 19-year-old from California, claimed her mental health struggles were exacerbated by the addictive nature of these platforms, including TikTok, Meta, Snap, and YouTube. Her suit is among a few 'bellwether' trials tackling similar accusations.

The settlement was reached just as jury selection began. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is anticipated to testify during the trial phase, while the details of TikTok's settlement and a prior agreement with Snap remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)