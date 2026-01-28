Border Patrol Incident Escalates Political Crisis Over Federal Tactics

In a developing story, U.S. Border Patrol agents were involved in a shooting in Arizona, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The incident has triggered an investigation involving the FBI and Customs and Border Protection. A Pima County official reported that a person is critically injured following the incident near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The precise details are still under investigation, with the Department of Homeland Security yet to release an official statement. This comes on the heels of another shooting incident in Minnesota that left Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, dead after being shot multiple times by immigration officers.

The deaths have intensified scrutiny of President Trump's immigration policies, which have seen an increase in federal agent deployments across U.S. cities. The situation is heightening tensions, as residents and advocacy groups question the aggressive methods employed by federal forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)