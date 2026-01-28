Impending Government Shutdown Looms Over Immigration Dispute

As the clock ticks towards Saturday, large segments of the U.S. government stand on the brink of a shutdown should Congress fail to resolve its discord over immigration enforcement funding.

The crux of the issue lies in the Senate where Democrats have drawn firm lines against advancing the Department of Homeland Security's funding without additional oversight measures. Their resistance comes in response to President Trump's aggressive immigration policies, and with Republicans holding only 53 Senate seats, the bill struggles to reach the needed 60-vote threshold. Without bipartisan compromise, a shutdown looms at one minute past midnight on January 31.

The potential shutdown threatens to freeze operations in numerous federal departments, including Defense, Health, and Education, potentially impacting tax processing, research, and more. While essentials like military operations will persist, non-essential workers face furloughs, repeating the disruptive scenario of past shutdowns.