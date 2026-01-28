Clash Over Immigration Enforcement Threatens DHS Funding

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is at risk of expiring due to a political standoff in Congress. The dispute centers around immigration enforcement, as President Trump continues his aggressive deportation campaign.

Democrats are pushing for significant reforms, including bans on ICE detaining U.S. citizens and using excessive force. Republicans, however, are advocating to pass the current funding bill without changes. A shutdown could leave DHS employees unpaid, despite being deemed essential.

Amidst the political stalemate, an impending winter storm further complicates congressional proceedings. Senators are set to reconvene soon, sparking renewed discussions aimed at resolving the heated legislative impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)