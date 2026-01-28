Revamping Design Law: DPIIT's Proposal for the Digital Age

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is advocating for an overhaul of India's Designs Act to cater to the burgeoning digital innovation landscape. Targeted adjustments in the law seek to encompass virtual designs, marking a significant shift from its current focus on physical goods and traditional manufacturing.

In a circulated concept note, the department under the commerce and industry ministry outlined these pivotal changes and solicited public feedback to ensure the law's contemporary relevance. The initiative highlights the urgent need for a legal framework that accommodates dynamic and screen-based designs predominant in today's digital consumer experience.

The proposal includes redefining 'article' and 'design', introducing deferred design publication, and adopting the '5+5+5' protection term akin to the Hague Agreement. These measures aim to promote India as a design hub, ensuring statutory protection against unauthorized use and enhancing the economic value of original designs.