Left Menu

Revamping Design Law: DPIIT's Proposal for the Digital Age

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has proposed changes to the Designs Act, aligning it with digital and technological innovations. By including virtual designs and revising protection terms, the aim is to keep pace with modern industry trends. Public comments on the amendments are invited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:08 IST
Revamping Design Law: DPIIT's Proposal for the Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is advocating for an overhaul of India's Designs Act to cater to the burgeoning digital innovation landscape. Targeted adjustments in the law seek to encompass virtual designs, marking a significant shift from its current focus on physical goods and traditional manufacturing.

In a circulated concept note, the department under the commerce and industry ministry outlined these pivotal changes and solicited public feedback to ensure the law's contemporary relevance. The initiative highlights the urgent need for a legal framework that accommodates dynamic and screen-based designs predominant in today's digital consumer experience.

The proposal includes redefining 'article' and 'design', introducing deferred design publication, and adopting the '5+5+5' protection term akin to the Hague Agreement. These measures aim to promote India as a design hub, ensuring statutory protection against unauthorized use and enhancing the economic value of original designs.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026