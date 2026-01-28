Left Menu

Arrest in Rautahat: Fake Currency Scandal Unfurls

Two residents from Bihar, India, were apprehended in Rautahat, Nepal, with counterfeit Indian currency notes. Bikram Kumar Paswan and Rahesh Kumar Sah were caught with fake INR 500 and INR 200 notes. They were detained during a security check and turned over for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:18 IST
Nepali authorities made significant progress in their crackdown on counterfeit currency with the arrest of two individuals from Bihar. The operation took place in the Rautahat district, involving Bikram Kumar Paswan and Rahesh Kumar Sah, who were in possession of fake Indian currency worth INR 2500.

The pair were taken into custody following a routine security checkpoint at the Nepal-Indial border. During the search, officers discovered the counterfeit notes, consisting of one INR 500 note and ten INR 200 notes, prompting immediate action by the Armed Police Force.

In accordance with Nepali law, the suspects have been transferred to the District Police Office in Rautahat. Further investigations are underway to uncover more about the counterfeit racket and prevent further illegal currency circulation.

