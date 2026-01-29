Andhra Pradesh Advances Digital Safety with Social Media Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government, concerned about online safety, is planning to engage major social media companies in an upcoming Group of Ministers meeting. The initiative aims to protect vulnerable users, especially women and children, from online threats.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the urgency of addressing issues like addiction, online harassment, and decreasing trust in social media platforms. The government has mandated a detailed study of international legal frameworks and best practices to guide policy-making.

Representatives from Meta, X, Google, and ShareChat will participate in discussions on enhancing platform accountability. The ultimate goal is to create a safe and responsible digital environment rather than impose restrictive regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)