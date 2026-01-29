Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Specialist Medical Check-Up for Detained Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court ordered a specialist medical examination for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained in Jodhpur Central Jail, following complaints of stomach issues due to water contamination. Wangchuk, imprisoned under the National Security Act, was examined 21 times by a jail doctor, but a specialist is now required.

The Supreme Court has mandated a specialist medical examination for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after he reported stomach issues caused by contaminated water in Jodhpur Central Jail.

Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act since last September, has been seen by a jail doctor 21 times over four months. However, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale emphasized the need for examination by an external specialist.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife, highlighted his health concerns in court. In contrast, state counsels claimed his health reports showed no serious concerns. The court insisted on a specialist's report due by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

