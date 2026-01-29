Government Races to Stabilise Senteeko Dam After Heavy Rains Raise Failure Risk

A multi-disciplinary team of government officials is working around the clock at the Senteeko Dam near Barberton to minimise the potential impact should the structure fail, following heavy rains that compromised the dam’s safety.

The dam, registered as My Own Dam and located within the Mbombela Local Municipality, was placed under heightened monitoring after erosion was detected beneath its spillway, significantly increasing the risk of collapse.

Coordinated emergency response activated

In line with government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods, a coordinated response is being led by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), working with the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA), the Provincial Disaster Management team, the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA), the Ehlanzeni District Municipality, and local authorities.

A follow-up inspection led by DWS Head of Specialist Unit: Dam Safety, Wally Ramokopa, together with engineers and the Appointed Professional Person (APP), confirmed that the spillway remains at high risk due to ongoing erosion beneath the structure.

Emergency spillway widened to lower water levels

Urgent mitigation measures are underway to relieve pressure on the dam while technical assessments continue. Risk-reduction interventions are being implemented by the dam owner, the Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA), in collaboration with its APP and under DWS supervision.

As part of these measures, the emergency spillway channel has been widened to increase water outflow and further reduce the dam’s water volume.

“Working together with the Irrigation Board and the owners of the dam, we restricted water flow on the existing spillway by opening an emergency spillway. We have now widened that spillway to redirect water and reduce pressure on the main structure. This is a temporary but critical intervention as we work to lower the dam’s capacity,” Ramokopa said.

Flood-path analysis completed

DWS has also conducted a flood-path analysis to assess potential impacts should the dam fail. The assessment found that only farming communities along the flood path would be affected, with no densely populated areas at risk for at least 30 kilometres downstream, up to the R40 provincial road.

Importantly, the analysis confirmed that neighbouring countries, including Mozambique and Eswatini, would not be affected.

Impact on agriculture and preparedness measures

Irrigation at Senteeko citrus farms has been disrupted after pumps were submerged due to elevated water levels. Irrigation is expected to resume once water levels drop and damaged equipment is repaired.

Meanwhile, disaster preparedness and evacuation readiness for downstream farmers remains ongoing. CoGHSTA, together with the Ehlanzeni District Municipality and the City of Mbombela Local Municipality, is engaging directly with affected farming communities to communicate flood risks and safety measures.

Government clarified that highly concentrated communities such as New Consort and Low’s Creek, located about 25 kilometres from the dam, are not expected to be affected. Nevertheless, authorities stressed that all stakeholders are being engaged proactively to ensure lives are protected if conditions deteriorate.

Public urged to remain vigilant

While mitigation measures are in place, government warned that the risk of failure remains and urged communities to heed evacuation warnings should they be issued. Members of the public have also been advised to avoid low-water bridges, unnecessary travel, and activities near rivers as a precaution.

The multi-disciplinary team continues to monitor the situation closely as reports on damage from recent flooding across the region near completion.