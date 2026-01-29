Left Menu

College Student Nabbed for Circulating Obscene Content

A Bengaluru college student, identified as Mohammad Sawad, was arrested for allegedly recording and sharing obscene videos of women online. The incident was uncovered when Kodagu Development Committee's president received incriminating clips. Sawad faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:41 IST
College Student Nabbed for Circulating Obscene Content
student
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old Bengaluru college student has been arrested for allegedly recording and distributing explicit videos of women on social media platforms. Police have identified the student as Mohammad Sawad, who hails from Kodagu district.

The case came to the forefront when M S Prasanna Bhat, the president of the Kodagu Development Committee, received the controversial video clips on January 21. They were sent to him via WhatsApp by a resident of Napoklu, prompting Bhat to file a police complaint.

An investigation revealed that the videos were self-recorded and involved a young man and two women in sexual acts. Sawad was subsequently arrested on January 22 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, according to a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026