College Student Nabbed for Circulating Obscene Content

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old Bengaluru college student has been arrested for allegedly recording and distributing explicit videos of women on social media platforms. Police have identified the student as Mohammad Sawad, who hails from Kodagu district.

The case came to the forefront when M S Prasanna Bhat, the president of the Kodagu Development Committee, received the controversial video clips on January 21. They were sent to him via WhatsApp by a resident of Napoklu, prompting Bhat to file a police complaint.

An investigation revealed that the videos were self-recorded and involved a young man and two women in sexual acts. Sawad was subsequently arrested on January 22 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, according to a senior police official.

